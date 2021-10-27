Strong Performance

Third quarter 2021 revenue rose 17.4% year-over-year in constant currency to €2.153 billion at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V, with EBITDA up 12.1% to €461 million and Adjusted EBITDA up 20.7%.

Recorded music revenue rose 16.9% in constant currency to €1.711 billion, with subscription and streaming revenue leading the way, while digital revenue slopped 3.5% in constant currency, blamed on a continued global decline in downloads. Leading sellers for the quarter included new releases from BILLIE EILISH, KING & PRINCE, and DRAKE and continuing sales for BTS and OLIVIA RODRIGO. Music publishing revenue rose 21.4% in constant currency to €363 million, also benefiting from streaming and subscription. Merchandising was up 13.5% to €84 million.

Chairman/CEO Sir LUCIAN GRANGE said, “Our operational and financial performance this quarter -- our first as an independent, publicly traded company -- demonstrates both why UMG is the world’s most successful music company, as well as how our commitment to artists’ career development and fostering innovation promotes growth across the music ecosystem.”

EVP/CFO/Pres. of Operations BOYD MUIR added, “Our results this quarter demonstrate the continued strength of our artist roster and catalogue, the increasingly diversified revenue streams of our business, and our ability to deliver growth for our shareholders.”

