Now At 100,000 Watts

NORTHWESTWERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNWI (LIFE 107.1)/DES MOINES listeners recently funded an increase of its 107.1 signal to the maximum 100,000 watts on a new tower that's 995 feet tall.



Since signing on in 2003, LIFE 107.1 has been trying to cover DES MOINES and CENTRAL IOWA with three weaker signals which were also impacted by weather conditions. Listeners no longer need to change stations to keep listening to LIFE at home, work, or in the car.





Lori, a listener, flips the switch SM BRUCE BARROWS commented, “For years, people have been praying that LIFE 107.1 would obtain one signal that would reach all of DES MOINES and CENTRAL IOWA. Those prayers were answered when the switch was flipped on Operation Strong Tower.”

