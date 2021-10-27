LIVEONE, the global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content and parent company of LIVEXLIVE, has partnered with BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP for the newest installment of its "LIVEXLIVE Presents: Rooftop Series" concert franchise. CARLY PEARCE will perform her album, "29: Written In Stone," in its 15-track entirety for the first time. DANIELLE BRADBERY and LACI KAYE BOOTH will open the show with acoustic sets.

The invite-only event will take place at THE SUMMIT in AUSTIN, and will be streamed in 200 countries on NOVEMBER 2nd on LiveXLive.com.

In addition to the livestream event, PEARCE will kick off her “The 29 Tour” on NOVEMBER 4th in DES MOINES, IA. See a complete list of tour dates here.

« see more Net News