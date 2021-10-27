-
Margot Chobanian Named PD At KJAC (The Colorado Sound)/Ft. Collins-Greeley, CO
by John Schoenberger
October 27, 2021 at 10:47 AM (PT)
With the exit of BENJI MCPHAIL as the PD of NORTHERN COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KJAC (THE COLORADO SOUND)/FT. COLLINS-GREELEY, CO (NET NEWS 10/14), APD MARGOT CHOBANIAN has been elevated as the new PD.
Pres./CEO TAMMY TERWELP said in an internal memo, “Her outstanding career history and commitment to the building of THE COLORADO SOUND are to be commended. I am confident in her leadership to move THE COLORADO SOUND into its subsequent growth and public service phase.”