Impressions

The SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has commissioned a study from NIELSEN on impressions and radio, examining how agencies are increasingly using impressions as a common metric to evaluate media including radio and digital. The results indicate that the use of impressions gives more granularity to ratings assessments and offer the ability to measure audiences regardless of where they consume the content, and a brand-safe environment for advertisers.

“The importance of combining radio and digital advertising effectively cannot be overstated, and impressions are clearly where the industry is headed,” said SCBA Pres. MILES SEXTON. “As radio continues to evolve within the digital ecosystem, the building blocks of a successful cross-platform campaign will include impressions.”

« see more Net News