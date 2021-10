Indie rockers HIGH TROPICS return with new music and their single “Is It Worth It Anymore?” The 2000s-influenced band continues their combination of lo-fi indie rock with their latest effort, and critics are saying it's another bullseye, describing it as “retro-fresh.” Can the unsigned AUSTRAILIAN band live up to the hype? Find out if it's worth it on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.





