Sislen And Morriss

After 24 years as a partner at RESEARCH DIRECTOR, CHARLIE SISLEN is retiring at the end of 2021. KAREN MORRISS is joining the RESEARCH DIRECTOR team as the company transitions into SISLEN's retirement.

SISLEN commented, "It has been a pleasure being part of RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. for the past 24 years. I woke up every day excited not only about what would come next, but also, more importantly, the people I would interact with. I enjoyed every conversation with RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC.'s amazing team, our tremendous clients, and everyone who makes our industry great. I want to especially thank my partner, MARC GREENSPAN, who had the vision to bring me into this company and partnered with me to build a truly remarkable organization. I am leaving a phenomenal team, whose hard work made my role as the face of the company easy. They made the difference for every one of our clients."

SISLEN added, "Now is the time of my life where I must shift my focus from my career, which I love, to my family and my community. RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. and the radio industry will always be in my heart. My thanks to all who were such an integral part of this life-changing journey."

RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. Founder and CEO MARC GREENSPAN said, "CHARLIE, thank you for your impactful contributions. It has been a pleasure to partner with you in the growth of RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. We wish you much success in the next chapter of your journey."

Over the next months, SISLEN will support RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. during the transition, with MORRISS coming aboard as Dir./Client Services. MORRISS has more than 20 years of experience in the radio industry.

MORRISS said, "I’m excited to be joining the RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. team. I’ve known MARC and CHARLIE for over 30 years and have great respect for both of them. I look forward to working with their wonderful clients."

