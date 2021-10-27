Travis Scott (Photo: hurricanehank / Shutterstock.com)

TRAVIS SCOTT has announced the full line-up for his upcoming ASTROWORLD music festival at HOUSTON's NRG PARK, on NOVEMBER 5th and 6th.

Aside from headliner SCOTT, those scheduled to perform include TAME IMPALA, BAD BUNNY, SZA, 21 SAVAGE, BABY KEEM and EARTH, WIND & FIRE, among others.



Wrote SCOTT on INSTAGRAM, “NOVEMBER come won’t you pop out at the fest. 3rd annual ASTROWORLD fest line is now here. Welcome to utopia... we morphed the grounds into a new universe this year can’t wait for y’all to seeee it. And I’m bringing some avengers wit me.”

Also slated to appear; MASTER P, YOUNG THUG, RODDY RICCH, LIL BABY, DON TOLIVER, SHACK WES, YVES TUMOR, TORO Y MOI, CHASE B, BIA, TEEZO TOUCHDOWN, METRO BOOMIN, SOFAYGO and HOUSTON HOUSTON ALL STARS.

Tickets to the festival sold out following the original general sale of tickets back in MAY. Each installment of the fest has sold out before the official lineup was revealed.

The festival's theme is “Open Your Eyes To A Whole New World".

