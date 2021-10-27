Chris Douridas: Radio Legend Part Of Daytripper Team

DAYTRIPPER MUSIC PUBLISHING, the new creative division of CCS RIGHTS MANAGEMENT, has signed exclusive, worldwide co-publishing deals with singer/ songwriters OLIVIA WENDEL, LAURELI and DANIEL BLAKE.

NEW YORK-based singer/songwriter OLIVIA WENDEL’s debut album, "Windthrow" has drawn comparisons to KACEY MUSGRAVES and PHOEBE BRIDGERS, while 19-year-old LAURELI has crafted over 400 songs since the beginning of 2020.

L.A.-based singer-songwriter DANIEL BLAKE has caught the attention of major music supervisors, with his songs featured in the DISNEY+ series "Big Shot," "Pretty Little Liars," "Blacklist" and more.

Said CCS RIGHTS MANAGEMENT Founder/President JODIE FERNEYHOUGH, “As we begin to further expand CCS and DAYTRIPPER into the U,S., we’re very excited to announce these new signings, which are the first in our partnership working together with CHRIS DOURIDAS to identify talent in the U.S. I can’t wait to see what's next for all three writers, as our team works together to help develop and build their careers."

Added CCS Creative/A&R Director JORDAN HOWARD, “Our mission for DAYTRIPPER is to identify, nurture, and develop world class songwriters and OLIVIA, LAUREN (LAURELI) and DANIEL are incredible artists who will make an impact on a global scale. We’re thrilled to have them join our growing international roster and welcome them to the DAYTRIPPER family."

Said DOURIDAS, “These three new artists represent some of the best breakthrough talent in the U.S. I’m a huge fan and look forward to working closely with JODIE, JORDAN and the DAYTRIPPER team to broaden their exposure and career growth."

