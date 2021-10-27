Lucian Grainge Speaks (Photo: Photoworks / Shutterstock.com)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP Chairman/CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE got on the phone after the company announced its record-breaking Q3 revenues for his first earnings call since going public, voicing optimism about the music industry while touting his company's powerful position in the business.

On the call, GRAINGE said that the music industry "is on a stunningly powerful trajectory," citing IFPI data finding that listening to music has grown to "18.5 hours a week, the equivalent of 368 songs per consumer. And over the past two years, the amount of time fans spent on subscription audio streaming rose by 51%." He pointed to listeners being able to connect with artists "in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago" through video, social media, and other means.

GRAINGE said that UMG sees "unprecedented opportunity for further growth" and that he is "unwavering in my confidence that the path we’re on will lead us on to greater heights" and that "there really are no other companies like ours. UMG is the driving force of progress and innovation in the industry, at a time when the music market seemingly has no barriers to entry.... We remain the destination of choice for those artists seeking a partner that both shares a long-term, career-oriented vision and has an unmatched track record to prove it." And he highlighted the company's expansion into licensing music to fitnes services and for medical therapy, and production of original film and TV content.

"I firmly believe the music industry is only at the beginning of a new wave of growth and evolution," GRAINGE concluded.

