DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KMVA (HOT 97.5 &103.9)/PHOENIX welcomes JP ALLEN as the new local morning show producer for THE JUBAL SHOW. ALLEN was most recently the morning show producer at crosstown AUDACY Country KMLE (COUNTRY 107.9).

KMVA Brand Mgr. JARED MARSHALL tells ALL ACCESS that, “JP will also be doing regular weekend air shifts, and will fill-in for the weekday jocks as needed.”

ALLEN’s resume also includes stops in CHICAGO, PHILADELPHIA and ATLANTA.

