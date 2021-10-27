Call

Longtime BONNEVILLE/DENVER SVP/Market Manager SVP BOB CALL will retire at the end of the year.

CALL began his 52-year radio career in DOVER, DE, and was SVP/Market Manager for LINCOLN FINANCIAL's DENVER cluster before BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL acquired it in JULY 2015. The four-station cluster includes Country KYGO, AC KOSI, Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN), and Sports KEPN-A (1600 ESPN DENVER). He was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME earlier this month (NET NEWS 10/14).

Commented BONNEVILLE President DARRELL BROWN, “BOB CALL has had a tremendous career, and he leaves behind a well-earned reputation for excellence as a leader in broadcasting. In the years we’ve worked together, he’s consistently achieved great results for the business, and I deeply appreciate his ability and willingness to lead with integrity. I believe that his leadership has made a positive impact on the day-to-day experiences of his employees, while producing exceptional outcomes for the business. That’s a significant legacy, and one that I think he should be very proud of. As we say here, he is one of BONNEVILLE’s best, and we’re grateful for all he has done.”

Said CALL, “I’ve wanted to be in radio since I got a tour of a radio station as an eight-year-old CUB SCOUT. It’s been a dream come true. I am grateful for the support of my family, colleagues and friends over the decades. I want to thank DARRELL BROWN for his inspiring leadership, and the outstanding team at BONNEVILLE DENVER for the great work they do every day."

CALL’s retirement leaves BONNEVILLE with two open Market Manager/GM positions, one in DENVER and another at the three-station PHOENIX cluster, which is open due to the internal promotion of the previous GM, SCOTT SUTHERLAND (NET NEWS 10/27).

