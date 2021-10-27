Co-Hosts Campbell & Arnold (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

The multi-talented TISHA CAMPBELL and TICHINA ARNOLD will return to co-host this year’s 33rd annual “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.” It's the fourth time for the duo. This is the 50th anniversary of SOUL TRAIN and the first time that the awards show will take place at NEW YORK's APOLLO THEATER in HARLEM. It will be taped on 11/20 and air SUNDAY (11/28) 8p (ET) on BET and BET HER (NET NEWS 10/18).

CAMPBELL said, "Producing and hosting the SOUL TRAIN AWARDS for the last three years with my childhood friend has truly been one of the high points of my life. Yet, upon hearing TICHINA and I would be filming at the WORLD-FAMOUS APOLLO this year, we literally lost our minds with excitement. It is already an extreme honor to be synonymous with DON CORNELIUS’s legacy, and now, to also walk in the footsteps of the multitude of African-American talent that graced the APOLLO stage is mind-blowing to both of us."

ARNOLD added, "Returning to my hometown where it all began for us as young girls and hosting the iconic “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” at the APOLLO is a truly a childhood dream come true. I'm honored to stand beside TISHA and take our place in history hosting and creatively producing such an iconic show."

BET Specials/Music Programming & Music Strategy EVP CONNIE ORLANDO said, “We are thrilled to welcome back the incomparable pair, TISHA CAMPBELL and TICHINA ARNOLD, to host the “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” for a legendary night in HARLEM at the WORLD-FAMOUS APOLLO. Their energy, like that of the Awards, remains unparalleled. Our hosts are a great complement to this year’s special event, celebrating the legacy of SOUL TRAIN with electrifying performances that will keep everyone buzzing.”

Nominations, presenters, and performers will be announced soon.

« see more Net News