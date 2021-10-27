Stock Buyback

iHEARTMEDIA, INC. subsidiary iHEART OPERATIONS, INC. has repurchased and cancelled all of the 60,000 shares of its Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock, at a price of $1,000 per share plus an additional sum representing remaining dividends through the optional redemption date of MAY 1, 2022. The buyback cost iHEART an aggregate $64.35 million.

"We are pleased to have voluntarily repurchased the full balance of our $60 million preferred stock, demonstrating our commitment to strengthening our balance sheet and increasing free cash flow, while still maintaining ample liquidity," said Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN. "Repurchasing early allows us to realize interest savings, exit the most restrictive instrument on our balance sheet, and continue to reinforce iHEART's commitment to improving our capital structure. This action continues to demonstrate our confidence in our business moving forward."

« see more Net News