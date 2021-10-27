The ability to successfully reinvent your brand over and over again is the only way to survive the Music and Entertainment Business. It's such a popular topic, particularly for radio right now, that even JACOBS MEDIA covered it in their blog this week. As did MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' in this week's "The Bigger Picture." JACOBS Blog explores putting your money where your mouth is, and FRUGE's covers the total transformation LADY GAGA has made with her Jazz and Piano Show in LAS VEGAS. You will not recognize this artist, but you will be blown away by her artistry and creativity. Click here to read more.





