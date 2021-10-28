Sponsorship Named

WIPO (WORLD INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ORGANIZATION) teamed with the MUSIC RIGHTS AWARENESS FOUNDATION to launch WIPO FOR CREATORS, an initiative aiming to ensure recognition and fair rewards for creators. UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has signed on as WIPO FOR CREATORS first corporate sponsor.

WIPO Dir. DAREN TANG commented, "It is a great pleasure to welcome UMG to the WIPO FOR CREATORS family and to see a music company of UMG's stature take a leading role in our efforts to promote awareness of IP rights among creators around the world."

BJÖRN ULVAEUS of ABBA and the MUSIC RIGHTS AWARENESS FOUNDATION noted, "It’s really uplifting and hope-inspiring that UMG has decided to support the important work that WIPO FOR CREATORS is going to do. SIR LUCIAN and JODY GERSON are music people who have a deep understanding of creators and what makes them tick."

UMG Chairman and CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE added, "Creators—songwriters, recording artists, or those who express themselves through other forms of art—are at the core of everything we do at UMG. Creators have the potential to move culture on a global scale through the power of their talent. No one knows this better than BJÖRN; he has dedicated his life to creating iconic, genre-defining music and at the same time being a tireless advocate for songwriters. We are very pleased to join with BJÖRN and all of our friends at MUSIC RIGHTS AWARENESS and WIPO to support WIPO FOR CREATORS’ important work."

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG)Chairman and CEO JODY GERSON said, "UMPG fights every day to ensure that creators are properly recognized and fairly compensated for their work. In partnering with MUSIC RIGHTS AWARENESS FOUNDATION and WIPO as part of WIPO FOR CREATORS, we continue our mission of protecting songwriters while also increasing transparency around the rights process. As always, I encourage everyone, especially the music and arts communities, to stand with us in safeguarding creators and their IP rights."

