Polito

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WXKS-A (TALK 1200)/BOSTON is picking up sister News-Talk WTAG-A-W235AV/WORCESTER's JIM POLITO for mornings, starting MONDAY (11/1). POLITO's show also airs on iHEART News-Talk stations WHJJ-A-W284BA/PROVIDENCE and WHYN-A-W255DL/SPRINGFIELD, MA. The show will fill the morning slot on TALK 1200 presently occupied by FOX SPORTS RADIO programming.

iHEARTMEDIA NEW ENGLAND Area Community Markets Pres. SEAN DAVEY said, “I am proud of JIM and his growth. More than anyone I know, JIM loves politics and the ‘give and take’ that goes with it. For him to be heard in BOSTON is so exciting and the natural next step in Jim’s growth.”

POLITO said, “BOSTON is the next stop for making serious talk fun. I do battle with the political establishment and succeed where others fail by changing minds and waking people up on the ‘right’ side of the bed.”

