CBS AUDIO's "EYE ON THE WORLD WITH JOHN BATCHELOR" has been cleared by iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOR-A/NEW YORK for weeknights 9p-midnight (ET), beginning MONDAY (11/1). BATCHELOR hosted at crosstown WABC-A for several years before being let go earlier this year.

BATCHELOR said, “I am astounded to be invited to join the legendary WOR at this promising time, when the listeners of NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY and CONNECTICUT begin the hard work to recover from these last rough years. This is a privilege.”

PD TOM CUDDY added, “I have been a fan of JOHN’s for almost two decades and the dedication he consistently displays in tracking down the details behind the important stories anywhere in the world and then sorting them out for listeners.”

