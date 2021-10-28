Pegues

EPIC RECORDS has promoted Dir./A&R JERMAINE PEGUES to VP/A&R and has hired GENERATION NOW Head of A&R PATRICK AFEKU as Sr. Dir./A&R and KAILEN THARPE, previously at OTF and ATLANTIC, as Associate Dir./A&R.

EPIC RECORDS EVP & Head Of A&R EZEKIEL LEWIS commented, "JERMAINE has grown immensely over the past eight years at the label and has emerged as a savvy and sharp A&R executive. I am honored to announce his well-deserved promotion. At the same time, PATRICK and KAILEN have proven themselves as tastemakers and industry visionaries in their respective lanes. We are excited to welcome their energy and perspective to our team. This expansion illustrates EPIC’s continuing emphasis on the importance of great A&R direction."

PEGUES, who has been Dir./A&R at EPIC since 2018, added, "I'm thrilled to take this next step in my career under the great leadership of SYLVIA RHONE and EZEKIEL LEWIS. I look forward to continuing to work with amazing talent and developing artists at EPIC RECORDS."

