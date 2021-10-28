-
Top Testing Contemporary Christian Songs From RateTheMusic
by Todd Stach
October 28, 2021 at 6:40 AM (PT)
In a continued partnership between ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP and MEDIABASE, fresh RATETHEMUSIC song testing is available each THURSDAY morning.
You can change age ranges and gender to sort song testing scores (it defaults to Persons 12+). See more scores and find out more about RATETHEMUSIC here. Here are this week's Top 5 testing songs W25-54 according to RATETHEMUSIC panelists (10/28):
ELEVATION WORSHIP Rattle! 4.38 ANNE WILSON My Jesus 4.32 PHIL WICKHAM House of the Lord 4.31 CAIN Yes He Does 4.27 MAVERICK CITY MUSIC Promises 4.25
