Sheeran (Photo: Tom Rose / Shutterstock.com)

ED SHEERAN will be featured today (10/28) in an APPLE MUSIC "First Listen" live-stream event as he counts down to the release of his new album, "=". SHEERAN will join APPLE MUSIC's ZANE LOWE remotely to play new songs from "=", chat about the album and answer songs from fans.

The event will be at 3:30 (ET)/12:30 (PT) and 8:30 pm (BT) here.

