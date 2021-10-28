-
Ed Sheeran Celebrates The Release Of New Album With Apple Music "First Listen" Live-Stream Event
October 28, 2021 at 6:57 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ED SHEERAN will be featured today (10/28) in an APPLE MUSIC "First Listen" live-stream event as he counts down to the release of his new album, "=". SHEERAN will join APPLE MUSIC's ZANE LOWE remotely to play new songs from "=", chat about the album and answer songs from fans.
The event will be at 3:30 (ET)/12:30 (PT) and 8:30 pm (BT) here.