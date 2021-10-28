Replacing Student Musical Equipment

The RECORDING ACADEMY's BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE (BMC) and AMAZON MUSIC are giving $10,000 to both HBCUs DILLARD UNIVERSITY and XAVIER UNIVERSITY of LOUISIANA to replace student musical equipment damaged or destroyed by HURRICANE IDA.

RECORDING ACADEMY Co-Pres. VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES said, "Fostering opportunities for aspiring Black music professionals is one of the BMC and RECORDING ACADEMY's most urgent priorities. Partnering with AMAZON MUSIC to award donations for music equipment to music programs on HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGE & UNIVERSITY campuses affected by HURRICANE IDA is the latest action in our commitment to invest in the next generation of Black music leaders. We're honored to offer these scholarships to DILLARD UNIVERSITY and XAVIER UNIVERSITY, both of LOUISIANA, and continue creating pathways for success."

AMAZON MUSIC VP RYAN REDINGTON commented, "With this donation, AMAZON MUSIC and the RECORDING ACADEMY are coming together to support the music departments at HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES, which are vital to developing the next generation of Black musicians. HURRICANE IDA has made this school year even more challenging for universities across LOUISIANA, that's why it was so essential for us to step up to support DILLARD UNIVERSITY and XAVIER UNIVERSITY and help to replace musical equipment damaged by the storm."

