SUMMITMEDIA/OMAHA has hired SANDY CORCORAN as Promotions Director. Most recently CORCORAN served as Assistant Dir./Marketing and Promotions with then-ENTERCOM/PHOENIX, AZ.

CORCORAN commented, "I’m excited for the opportunity to join SUMMITMEDIA and their heritage brands in OMAHA. Radio and music are my biggest passions. I couldn’t be happier to oversee promotions and events for this cluster."

SUMMITMEDIA/OMAHA Market Pres. RICK PARRISH added, "After an extensive search, SANDY’s background in marketing and promotions stood out as the perfect fit. Her experience in cluster marketing and developing revenue and ratings marketing campaigns will help us create more value for our advertising partners."

SUMMITMEDIA/OMAHA consists of Sports KXSP-A (AM 590), Top 40 KQCH (CHANNEL 94.1), Classic Rock KKCD, AC KSRZ (STAR 104.5) and Rock KEZO (Z-92).

