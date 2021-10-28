BROOKLYN's THE LIVING STRANGE have a new single "Radio." The indie three-piece creates an indie/modern rock music that speaks from the perspective of three 22-year-olds who rage against the dying of a world that they are just getting to know. They deliver a blend of fuzzy anthemic guitar riffs, whirly swirly synths and drums that make you shake every bone in your body. Check out their latest single "Radio" on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

