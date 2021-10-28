CUMULUS MEDIA Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT is hosting a free acoustic CHRISTMAS concert, "New Country Acoustic CHRISTMAS," for contest winners, featuring BROKEN BOW RECORDS' DUSTIN LYNCH, BIG MACHINE RECORDS' CARLY PEARCE and ARISTA NASHVILLE's newly-signed MORGAN WADE. The event will be held on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9th at THE CROFOOT in PONTIAC, MI, and will benefit TOYS FOR TOTS. Each guest is asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the organization.

The on-air contesting will begin this MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1st and will run through the date of the event.

“We are so excited to bring these three amazing Country artists to DETROIT to play for our listeners," said CUMULUS DETROIT Dir./FM Programming DAVID COREY. "New Country Acoustic CHRISTMAS will hopefully be the first of many shows that put the very best that NASHVILLE has to offer in front of our growing Country audience here in DETROIT. And the fact that TOYS FOR TOTS benefits from the generosity of the artists and our listeners is the absolute icing on the cake.”

For more details, visit NewCountry931.com.

