SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has inked the estate of GREGG ALLMAN to an agreement for rights to administer the rock legend's catalog of songs.

ALLMAN's longtime manager MICHAEL LEHMAN said, “I am very pleased to begin this partnership with BRIAN MONACO and the SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING team to build upon GREGG ALLMAN’s legacy. I look forward to bringing his music to new generations of fans and inspiring audiences around the world.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Pres./Global Chief Marketing Officer BRIAN MONACO said, “GREGG ALLMAN is without a doubt one of the greatest rock and roll songwriters of all time. On behalf of all of us at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, we are honored to partner with his estate to support his incredible catalog, and we look forward to creating new opportunities for his songs.”

