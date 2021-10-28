November Lineup

AUDIBLE's NOVEMBER lineup of new offerings features a pair of new "Words + Music" titles and four new podcasts.

SHARON VAN ETTEN (NOVEMBER 4th) and EDDIE VEDDER (NOVEMBER 18th) are the month's featured artists in the "Words + Music" series, with career reflections punctuated by exclusive musical performances.

Debuting NOVEMBER 11th, "ALL THE GORY DETAILS" exposes the sordid world of "body brokering," the practice of luring addicts to drug treatment facilities in exchange for kickbacks; "PRECONCEPTIONS," the story of a trans woman and cis woman looking to conceive a biological child, also premieres NOVEMBER 11th; author SARAH WILSON's "MAKE ANXIETY YOUR SUPER POWER" arrives on NOVEMBER 16rh; and "TOKITAE," tracking the life of an orca taken from the ocean and kept for over 50 years at the MIAMI SEQUARIUM, will premiere on NOVEMBER 18th.

