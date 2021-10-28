Teachers Honored

The CMA FOUNDATION, the philanthropic arm of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, will welcome its 2020 “Music Teachers of Excellence” to the 55th annual CMA AWARDS on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th in NASHVILLE. The group is comprised of 30 "inspiring and dedicated" music educators from across the UNITED STATES.

Each teacher and their principal will receive tickets to attend the CMA Awards, where they will take part in a pre-show reception at BRIDGESTONE ARENA before attending the ceremony later that night. Like the CMA AWARDS' artist nominees, the teachers will receive similarly designed medallions to honor the accomplishment of being selected as a "Music Teacher of Excellence."

CMA Foundation Exec. Dir. TIFFANY KERNS said, “Day-in and day-out these incredible educators play an integral role in achieving and furthering the CMA FOUNDATION's mission of creating equitable access to music education programs across the UNITED STATES. They dedicate their time, energy and resources to serving and enriching our next generation, ensuring that each student is encouraged and celebrated. We cannot wait to welcome our special guests to this year’s CMA AWARDS for a night full of celebration and Country music!”

