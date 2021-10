For Sale?

BLOOMBERG is reporting that 300 ENTERTAINMENT, home to MEGAN THEE STALLION, YOUNG THUG and others, is looking to sell and should fetch a sale price of at least $400 million dollars.

The independent label was founded in 2012 by music industry veterans LYOR COHEN, KEVIN LILES, ROGER GOLD and TODD MOSCOWITZ. COHEN left 300 for YOUTUBE in 2016. LILES serves as the company's CEO.

