Kate Hutchinson On The Move

After nearly six years WARNER RECORDS BOSTON-based NORTHEAST Promotion Mgr. Kate Hutchinson is out and about and looking for her next opportunity as her post has been eliminated as of DECEMBER 31st. Before that, KATE was with GLASSNOTE in a similar role in that market.

KATE tells ALL ACCESS that she’d love to stay in the BOSTON area, but is open to new locations if the job is right.

Reach out to KATE at (508) 816-9699 or katiewatie@mac.com to say hello and give her some job leads, too. Reach out to her on TWITTER and FACEBOOK, too.

« see more Net News