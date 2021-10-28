Dear Jack Benefit Concert

ANDREW MCMAHON has partnered with VEEPS & LIVE NATION for his 12th Anniversary "DEAR JACK BENEFIT CONCERT & LIVE STREAM" at his sold-out show at THE FILLMORE in PHILADELPHIA on NOVEMBER 13th. MCMAHON was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia during the peak of his career at 22 years old when he was the lead singer JACK’S MANNEQUIN. Last year marked the 15-year anniversary of the stem cell transplant that saved his life and since then he has dedicated himself to helping adolescent and young adults suffering from this illness.

MCMAHON debut memoir, Three Pianos, was released earlier this week (10/26). The book shares his story of realizing his dreams, set against the backdrop of life’s darkest challenges.

Tickets for the live stream go on sale FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29th and the proceeds will benefit the DEAR JACK FOUNDATION's programs that serve adolescent and young adult cancer patients, survivors and their families. There have been a limited number of additional in-person tickets to the event that have been released for purchase via LIVE NATION & TICKETMASTER. Find details here.

