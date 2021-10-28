Busy

The FCC added four more radio licensees to the list of companies settling online political public file violations with consent decrees that require creation and implementation of compliance plans but do not impose fines. The licensees include ATW MEDIA, LLC (KTBB-A/TYLER, TX and KTBB-F/TROUP, TX), CENTEX BROADCASTING, LLC (KMIL/CAMERON, TX), S&R BROADCASTING, INC. (KQLL-A/HENDERSON, NV), and ZIA BROADCASTING COMPANY (KCLV-A, KCLV-F, and KWKA-A/CLOVIS, NM).

And the Commission proposed a $3,000 fine against SEVENTH GENERATION MEDIA SERVICES, INC. for filing a late license renewal application for KLND/LITTLE EAGLE, SD.

