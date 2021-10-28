Trick Or Treat?

Leading up to HALLOWEEN, it’s been “SHOW US YOUR BOO’S” week on the JESSE & AMANDA with GORDO morning show on RADIO FM MEDIA Hot AC KLTA (BIG 98.7)/FARGO.

What happens when one morning show member says that she (AMANDA) couldn’t be scared by the other two? After she remarked on the air that she “couldn’t be scared by a couple of idiots like you two” the challenge was on.

So on THURSDAY morning (10/28), with the help of AMANDA’s husband, co-host (and PD) JESSE hid in the backseat of her car in their darkened garage at 4a as she prepared to head into the station for the morning show.

That’s JESSE pictured in the mask that did in fact scare AMANDA and ‘jump started’ her day.

