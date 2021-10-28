'Wright' Guy For The Job

News from NORTHERN CALIFORNIA's beautiful wine region as AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA Top 40 KHTH (HOT 101.7)/SANTA ROSA adds DANNY WRIGHT as PD. The position had been covered by the OM JIM MURPHY, following the departure of the the station's previous PD, KENDRA ROHR.

WRIGHT, who currently handles morning and PD duties for the cluster's Classic Rock station KVRV (97.7 THE RIVER) said, "I'm excited to be back programming in the Top 40 world! I missed it! We have such a great team here. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of HOT 101.7 and making sure there's at least one song played inbetween DOJA CAT singles!"

JIM MURPHY said, "DANNY WRIGHT is a skilled programmer with morning show experience and a previous background in Top 40. He brings great value to HOT and will continue with his PD and morning show duties on THE RIVER."

