5 Artist Nominations

PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT has received five AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD nominations. ZACH WILLIAMS, CAIN, and ELEVATION WORSHIP were nominated for Favorite Contemporary Inspirational Artist, and KIRK FRANKLIN and KORYN HAWTHORNE were nominated in a new category called Favorite Gospel Artist.



Voting for all categories is now open and for the first time, fans can vote for all AMA categories on TIKTOK by searching for “AMAs” in-app. The 2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS will be broadcast live on ABC from the MICROSOFT THEATRE in LOS ANGELES on SUNDAY (11/21).

