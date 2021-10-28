KISW Celebrating 50 Years Of Rock In 2021

AUDACY's Active Rock KISW/SEATTLE has been rocking SEATTLE since 1971, and in celebration of the station's 50th Anniversary, ALL ACCESS Rock Editor KEN ANTHONY is presenting the latest "Rock Focus" feature on KISW with a history of the station's management, programmers and personalities along with interviews from AUDACY SVP/Programming DAVE RICHARDS, KISW Brand Manager RYAN CASTLE, former KISW APD/MD CATHY FAULKNER, and longtime KISW PD/GM BEAU PHILLIPS. There's also a 10 Questions interview with SEATTLE'S latest Rock Star AYRON JONES.

The station kicked off their celebration on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12th, with “The 50th Anniversary Weekend" (NET NEWS 2/4/21), and has done special weekends and features to highlight their history all year long.

Check out the ALL ACCESS in-depth "Rock Focus" feature on KISW here.

