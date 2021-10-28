December 2nd

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTCL (CHANNEL 93.3)/DENVER is set for the return of "CHANNEL 93.3's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT" on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2nd featuring THE BAND CAMINO, DREAMERS, WEATHERS and 2020 HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS local band contest winner ELEKTRIC ANIMALS at MISSION BALLROOM.

A presale is happening TODAY (10/28) until 10p (MT). On-sale begins FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29th at 10a.

Find more details on CHANNEL 93.3's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT here.

