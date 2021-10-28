New Name

FACEBOOK has announced that its much-speculated-upon name change will dub its corporate entity as META, with the individual apps (FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, and WHATSAPP) retaining their present names.

The name change was unveiled in a virtual event with CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG explaining that the new name refers to the metaverse and that "over time, I hope we're seen as a metaverse company." In a statement issued along with the name change, ZUCKERBERG explained the concept of the metaverse ("an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it") and added, "Our role in this journey is to accelerate the development of the fundamental technologies, social platforms and creative tools to bring the metaverse to life, and to weave these technologies through our social media apps. We believe the metaverse can enable better social experiences than anything that exists today, and we will dedicate our energy to helping achieve its potential."

FACEBOOK has been under heavy scrutiny for its failings over the past few years, including largely allowing hate speech and misinformation to spread and harming children and young adults' self esteem by promoting unhealthy images. A recent document dump by whistleblower FRANCES HAUGEN has fueled a series of damaging stories among several major news outlets about ZUCKERBERG and the company.

« see more Net News