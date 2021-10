Headliners Announced

The headliners for LOLLAPALOOZA ARGENTINA and LOLLAPALOOZA BRASIL 2022 have been announced.

The festivals will feature FOO FIGHTERS, MILEY CYRUS, THE STROKES, DOJA CAT, A$AP ROCKY and MARTIN GARRIX with performances from MACHINE GUN KELLY, ALAN WALKER, JACK HARLOW, ALESSO, JANE’S ADDICTION, KAYTRANADA, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, TURNSTILE, IDLES, and others.

LOLLAPALOOZA ARGENTINA will be held at HIPPODROMO de SAN ISIDRO in BUENOS AIRES on MARCH 18-20th. LOLLAPALOOZA BRASIL is scheduled for AUTÓDROMO DE INTERLAGOS in SÃO PAULO on MARCH 25-27th.

« back to Net News