FY 2022 Q3 Results

LIVEONE Fiscal 2022 second quarter revenue recovered from pandemic levels to jump 51% year-over-year to $21.9 million, but the company's net loss widened from $10.2 million to $15.2 million.

Paid subscribers as of SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 increased from 936,000 to over 1,256,000 on a year-to-year basis. The company also reported that PODCASTONE generated over 2.48 billion podcast downloads in the twelve months ended SEPTEMBER 30th.

Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN said, "With the return of live music events, we expect an increase in revenue from nearly every aspect of our flywheel -- subscriptions, live ticket sales, live stream, pay-per-view, advertising, sponsorship, NFTs, and specialty merchandise.

"We continue to focus on the long-term objective of building and owning sustainable, valuable franchises in audio music, live music and events, podcasting/vodcasting, OTT, pay-per-view and live streaming."

« see more Net News