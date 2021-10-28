Triv

MIKE TRIVISONNO, the longtime afternoon host at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WTAM-A-W295DE/CLEVELAND, died THURSDAY (10/28) at 74. The station did not disclose the cause of death, which was unexpected. TRIVOSONNO was on the air as recently as WEDNESDAY afternoon; THURSDAY's show was a tribute to the late host, with guests and callers reminiscing about TRIV and his career, hosted by PD RAY DAVIS.

TRIV began his radio career by transitioning from being a frequent caller to PETE FRANKLIN's sports talk show on WTAM's predecessor WWWE-A to hosting on Classic Rock WNCX. Moving to WWWE in 1994, TRIVOSONNO took over the evening sports show once FRANKLIN's domain, then moved to afternoons in 1996, where he remained until his passing, evolving the show to cover politics and other issues along with sports.

