Tricks & Treats

Just in time for HALLOWEEN, HUBBARD RADIO Hot AC WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH morning stars THE KVJ SHOW (KEVIN ROLSTON, VIRGINIA SINICKI, and JASON PENNINGTON) has just released their 4th KVJ Horror Movie, “Grimsly.”

The movie was written and directed by the ‘J’ in KVJ, JASON “STEVEN CHEESEBERG” PENNINGTON.

“Grimsly” is a story about a man and his very special doll. This movie is rated R, and you’ll find all of the THE KVJ SHOW members with roles in this latest tale of horror and mayhem. Also included are many members of their KVJ NATION. As WRMF PD RANDI WEST put it, "I’m just the captain of the crazies. But once you start watching, you kind of can’t stop."

You’re invited to watch “Grimsly” here.

« see more Net News