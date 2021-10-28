CMT Campfire Sessions returns for a second season

CMT's original series, "CMT Campfire Sessions," has returned for a second season, with new episodes set to premiere every THURSDAY on CMT's FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE channels. The first season streamed this summer (NET NEWS 6/8).

LAUREN ALAINA kicked off the second season YESTERDAY (10/28), sharing acoustic versions of tracks from her latest album, "Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World," performed fireside at MONTEAGLE MOUNTAIN in TENNESSEE. Watch the episode here.

Other featured artists for season two include BRITTNEY SPENCER, GARY ALLAN, MADDIE & TAE and RILEY GREEN, all sharing behind-the-scenes stories and intimate performances by the campfire. The series will also include a special, holiday-themed compilation episode, where artists from the season will share their favorite CHRISTMAS song.

The television show was inspired by the CMT-produced digital series, "CMT Campfire Sessions," shot during quarantine in the backyards of artists CODY JOHNSON, GRANGER SMITH, HAILEY WHITTERS, JIMMIE ALLEN, JORDAN DAVIS, LAINEY WILSON, LEE BRICE, RUSSELL DICKERSON and THE WAR AND TREATY. The sucess of that series inspired CMT to launch a prime time version. All past digital performances can be viewed here.

