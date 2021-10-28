On The Big Screen

Global K-Pop recording group MONSTA X, will present “MONSTA X : THE DREAMING” to movie theaters in more than 70 countries beginning in KOREA on DECEMBER 8 and worldwide DECEMBER 9 and 11.

The film features the group's six members and gives an intimate look at their growth as a band over the past six years, through one-on-one interviews with each member, personal stories from their time in AMERICA and a special concert clip exclusively for their fans.

The movie premiere coincides with the release of the group's album of the same name, which arrives that same weekend. "One Day", the album's current single, is approaching Top 30 at Pop radio and is their third single to chart at that format.

Tickets will be available beginning NOVEMBER 4 at www.MONSTAXTheDreaming.com.

