Get well wishes go out to veteran host and PD/OM DOUG DANIELS, who recently suffered an iliac artery aneurysm and is facing surgery for the condition, but is also looking now to line up work after he recovers.

DANIELS (real name DOUG HOLZMEIER) was most recently OM at STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP/MONROE, LA and morning co-host at AC KZRZ (SUNNY 98.3), where, he tells ALL ACCESS, his condition was diagnosed just before being let go from the stations on OCTOBER 15th. "Recently." DANIELS writes, "we discovered I have an illiac artery aneurysm. It's a life threatening situation which requires surgery to repair. A few weeks after learning this, I unexpectedly was separated from my OM position at SMG in MONROE on OCTOBER 15th. So, I'll be available for new Programming opportunities following surgery by DECEMBER. I can be contacted at radioratings@gmail.com and (775) 412-7417. Track record of success over 30 years at AC; Classic Hits; Country and more. Meantime, in order to help pay the rent and medical bills, my wife has set up a fundraiser for the family on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1045426506276672&id=1090155090&sfnsn=mo Thank you and Happy Holidays."

DANIELS' resume includes stops at WZSR (STAR 105.5)/WOODSTOCK, IL; WGFB (B103)/ROCKFORD, IL; WVAF (V100)/CHARLESTON, WV; WKWK (MIX 97.3)/WHEELING, WV; WXGT (92X)/COLUMBUS, OH; and KWFP (ALT 92.1) and KUEZ (EASY 104.1)/RENO.

