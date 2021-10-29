Jacobs

Name changes aren't unusual in business, and radio's had a few of its own on the corporate level, which is why FRED JACOBS is musing about FACEBOOK's corporate name change to META in his blog post at the JACOBS MEDIA website TODAY (10/29).

JACOBS notes how the name change is a distraction from FACEBOOK's well-chronicled woes, looks into the concept of the metaverse, looks at other corporate name changes (including CLEAR CHANNEL and ENTERCOM's transitions), and compares to new META to a certain basketball player's identity switch.

Read the post here.

