Fetty Wap (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Rapper FETTY WAP (WILLIE JUNIOR MAXWELL II) has been arrested in NEW YORK and faces undisclosed federal drug charges. He was arrested by FBI agents at CITI FIELD, where he was scheduled to perform at ROLLING LOUD NEW YORK, which continues tonight and tomorrow (10/30), presumably without FETTY WAP.

FETTY WAP's indictment is sealed but look for him to be arraigned today (10/29).

« see more Net News