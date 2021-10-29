Sold

BETHESDA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING is selling Contemporary Christian KSLT (POWER 107.1)/SPEARFISH-RAPID CITY, SD and booster KSLT-FM1/RAPID CITY, Religious Talk KLMP (88.3)/RAPID CITY, SD and booster KLMP-FM1/RAPID CITY, KLMP simulcasters KSLP/FT. PIERRE, SD and KSLS/DICKINSON, ND, and K292DN/NEWCASTLE, WY to UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN- ST. PAUL (NORTHWESTERN MEDIA) for $249,000.

NORTHWESTERN President DR. ALAN CURETON said, “UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN – ST. PAUL and NORTHWESTERN MEDIA are deeply committed to its mission of leading people to CHRIST and nurturing believers in their spiritual development. Expanding NORTHWESTERN MEDIA’s footprint to cover western SOUTH DAKOTA and into WYOMING and MONTANA aligns with our strategic objectives beautifully. It is a win/win for NORTHWESTERN MEDIA, KSLT, and KLMP.”

BETHESDA MINISTRIES President DANA RASIC said, “The BETHESDA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING Board of Directors is very excited to see KSLT and KLMP transition to NORTHWESTERN MEDIA. Of all the options our board had to consider when deciding to sell these stations, NORTHWESTERN stood out as the clear choice to continue what has been a long-time ministry light shining into the RAPID CITY broadcast area. We can clearly see how this transaction will give KSLT and KLMP a tremendous opportunity to impact people for CHRIST and equip them to put their faith into action.”

In other filings with the FCC, iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC has applied for an STA to operate WJDX-A/JACKSON, MS with 25% power using its daytime nondirectional antenna after another failure of the directional nighttime system.

VISION MEDIA GROUP, INC. has filed for an STA to operate KFYN-A/BONHAM, TX from an alternate site with emergency authorization after being evicted from its licensed site.

SUNSHINE RADIO NETWORK has requested an STA to operate WNKW-A/NEON, KY from an emergency longwire antenna at reduced power after losing its lease for its licensed site.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP LICENSES, LLC has been granted an extension of its Silent STA for WJBX-A/CHARLOTTE after selling off the station's transmitter site.

CALVARY CHRISTIAN LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. has applied for a Silent STA for low power WBUE-LP/COLUMBUS, GA after losing its site.

BOB LOWE's TWILIGHT BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Classic Hits WXMT/SMETHPORT, PA and its booster WXMT-FM1/BRADFORD, PA to ASHLEY MIDDER's XMT ENTERTAINMENT LLC for $95,000. TWILIGHT bought the station for $90,000 in 2019.

CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING II, LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk WZFC-A (formerly WINC-A)/WINCHESTER, VA to COLONIAL RADIO GROUP OF WILLIAMSPORT, LLC for $25,000.

And ROBERT EMMETT GOODRICH and SUE HOWARD have closed on the transfer of their interests in WPRR, INC., licensee of Urban AC WPRR-F (102.5 THE RIDE)/CLYDE TOWNSHIP, MI, to TYRONE BYNUM for no consideration.

« see more Net News