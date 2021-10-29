Report

MAGELLAN AI has released its Podcast Advertising Quarterly Benchmark Report for third quarter 2021, analyzing over 85,000 episodes of popular podcasts.

Among the key findings, podcast ad spending rose 87% year-over-year and 22% from second quarter; average ad load is up as well, but just a bit, from 5.3% last quarter to 5.8% in third quarter; renewal rate for YOUTUBE podcast simulcasts is over 10% higher than other podcasts; and the average new brand spent $22,000 on podcasting ads, 10% more than in second quarter.

