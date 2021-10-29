-
Magellan AI Releases Podcast Advertising Quarterly Benchmark Report For Third Quarter
October 29, 2021 at 6:46 AM (PT)
MAGELLAN AI has released its Podcast Advertising Quarterly Benchmark Report for third quarter 2021, analyzing over 85,000 episodes of popular podcasts.
Among the key findings, podcast ad spending rose 87% year-over-year and 22% from second quarter; average ad load is up as well, but just a bit, from 5.3% last quarter to 5.8% in third quarter; renewal rate for YOUTUBE podcast simulcasts is over 10% higher than other podcasts; and the average new brand spent $22,000 on podcasting ads, 10% more than in second quarter.
Download the full report here, and register for a webinar, Beyond the Numbers, to be streamed NOVEMBER 4th at 1p (ET), here.