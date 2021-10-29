Stach

ALL ACCESS' Contemporary Christian editor and BEYOND (615) Coach/Consultant TODD STACH shares 3 easy ways to know if on-air talent are putting themselves or listeners first.



"As you respect the listener’s time in a sea of wordy podcast episodes and other DJs who love to hear themselves talk, you’ll stand out and leave listeners wanting more. Whether you’re a PD or on the air yourself, here are 3 easy ways to evaluate if you and your team are putting listeners first."



Go here to read the 3 ways.

« see more Net News